IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST

India’s top paddlers will enter a crucial week in their quest to book a spot at the Tokyo Olympics with the back-to-back world and Asian qualification tournaments beginning in Doha on Sunday.

The seasoned Sharath Kamal, India’s highest-ranked table tennis player at world No. 32 and the 37th-ranked G Sathiyan, and world No. 63 Manika Batra and No. 95 Sutirtha Mukherjee among women will take part in the World Singles Qualification Tournament from March 14-17, followed by the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament from March 18-20.

The Asian event will provide a much easier path for the four players to go through, as well as a chance for Sharath and Batra to seal a berth in mixed doubles. Despite a majority of the world’s top paddlers having qualified through the team event held in January last year - where both Indian teams disappointed - Sharath and Sathiyan will have three top-25 men in the 73-strong field in the world qualifiers. There are eight players ranked above Batra in the women’s field of 60.

Four Tokyo spots for men and five for women will be up for grabs in the world tournament. The men will be divided into three groups, with one spot each for the group winner. The losing finalist and semi-finalists will then fight for the other spot. A similar format has been drawn for the women, who will be divided into four groups.

“In the Asian tournament, I know I will qualify; it’s more of a formality,” Sharath said from Doha on Saturday. “The world tournament will be an additional tournament where I can qualify early. So the pressure is not too high. If I qualify from it, it will be much more satisfying because I would’ve played some of my best levels of table tennis in a much stronger field.”

Sharath and Sathiyan are the top two seeds in the Asian qualifiers and are expected to bag the regional quota. “Our bigger chance is definitely at the Asian qualifiers,” Sathiyan said. “It’s a situation where Sharath and I will get in (for the Tokyo Games) even if we don’t make it through the world event. But we’re not going to take it lightly. My aim will still be to qualify through the world qualifiers.”

Indian paddlers returned to competitive mode last month after a gap of almost a year, in the national championships in Panchkula. They then shifted base to Doha, which hosted a couple of World Table Tennis (WTT) events in the lead-up to the qualifiers. The 38-year-old Sharath not only got much-needed quality game time but also a confidence-boosting five-game victory over world No. 16 German Patrick Franziska in the Round of 32 of the WTT Star Contender earlier this week.

“I’m pretty confident with the way I’ve been playing here and I’ll take that confidence into the qualifiers,” Sharath said. “Until two days ago I was thinking about how to approach the world qualifiers and whether I should go hard in it. Then I thought if I’m on a good run, why stop it?”

Fresh off his national title after defeating Sharath in the final, Sathiyan crashed out in the Round of 32 of both the events - losing to fifth-ranked Japanese teen Harimoto Tomokazu and world No. 20 Nigerian Aruna Quadri, who features in the world qualifiers. The Indian was battling a shoulder issue through the two tournaments and it is still not 100 %, but he remains upbeat about his fitness.

“It’s going to be pretty tough to qualify in the world event with a lot of top players there. But I feel fitter. We’ve been here for two weeks and preparing well,” Sathiyan said.

Batra will have to punch way above her weight in the world qualifiers, especially after losing in the final qualifying and the first round of the two WTT tournaments. The 25-year-old is seeded second in the Asian event, with Mukherjee two spots after her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
table tennis tournament tokyo olympics 2021 manika batra achanta sharath kamal g sathiyan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
others

Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
others

Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
others

ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrives, UK and Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
others

Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Sharath showed consistency in the first game against Dmitrij, who recently won the WTT Contenders title, and came close. But he could never get under the skin of a man who was in superb form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
others

Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Six-times world champion Kom, 38, has been boxing for 20 years but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Vijender headlines the main event for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
others

Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Lahiri has played at The Players both in May previously and now in March and sees a change in weather between the two periods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
others

PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges

Reuters, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Sharath Kamal, ranked 32, beat his higher-ranked rival from Germany 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in the second-round match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gymnastics generic image. (Getty Image)
Gymnastics generic image. (Getty Image)
others

Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to Covid-19 impact

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP