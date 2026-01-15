‘She asked me to quit my career and I agreed’: Mary Kom’s ex-husband dares her to prove allegations

Karung Onkholer Kom, also known as Onler, Mary Kom's ex-husband, once again hit back at the Indian boxing legend after she accused him of cheating her out of money. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Mary had questioned his contributions in the marriage, asking, “What has he done? He hasn’t earned one penny.” Onler denied the claims and dared her to prove any of them.

Mary had claimed that Onler cheated her out of crores earned during her career, took loans in her name, mortgaged her property, and transferred assets without her consent. Speaking to HT City, Onler said that during their 18-year marriage he had supported Mary in every way, denying claims that he misappropriated her earnings and daring her to prove otherwise with his PAN card or tax records

"In almost 20 years of marriage, I supported in every way possible. Now, she is accusing me of siphoning off her money. Take my PAN card or my tax returns. I dare Mary and anyone else spreading these stories to prove that I’ve ever done anything like that. I have no assets in my name and no money. I am right now living in a rented accommodation in Delhi. The rent is 16,000 a month. I have only one piece of land in our village in my name. My father bought that piece of land before our marriage. It is a khet (farmland); he was a farmer. She has several movable and immovable assets. She earned those and I supported her. And in my understanding we were a family and we were doing it together," he said.

Onler also revealed that he took care of the house and their children at Mary’s insistence, giving up his UPSC aspirations and career as a contract football player.

"I was preparing for UPSC when we met. I was also a contract football player for Shillong's Excise and Customs department. She requested me to give up my career and support her. She asked me to raise the kids. She was passionate about boxing and I loved her, and I thought her passion was our passion. She was away for weeks and months. I raised the kids. I bathed them, fed them, took them to coaching and kept the house running," he added.

Onler clarified that he has no objection to Mary moving on with her personal life or the divorce, but took deep offense at her 'hurtful' comments, which he felt discredited his contributions during their marriage.

"I was her driver. I was her cook. I did everything. And I did that because it was for our house and family. I lived like her salve. But in my eyes, it was all for love and family. Now, she is saying these hurtful things. Fine, we have obtained a divorce through customary court, but don’t discredit my support. Don’t say such rude and disrespectful things," he said.