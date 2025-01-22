Shubhankar Sharma eyes happy homecoming for International Series golf

New Delhi: In terms of statistics alone, Shubhankar Sharma has had a pretty consistent 2024 where he made the cut 21 times in 26 starts and had two top-10 finishes in Europe’s DP World Tour. But for someone who has been plying his trade in Europe regularly for the past six years, making the cut is no longer a consolation. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Shubhankar Sharma of India pictured on Wednesday December 4, 2024 during Round One of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at the Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia. The US$5 million Asian Tour event, part of the International Series, is staged from December 4-7, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.

“It’s been a consistent season but it’s high time I won on the tour. It’s truly been a while,” Sharma, 28, whose two wins on the European tour came in the span of two months in 2017-18, admitted.

Currently in the UAE for the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship that starts on Thursday, Shubhankar will have an opportunity to add to his 10 professional wins across tours when he lines up alongside a strong field led by Bryson DeChambeau at the $2 million International Series event at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club next week.

Shubhankar, who grew up on the daunting course, feels the International Series’ debut will give a major fillip to golf in India.

“There was a time back in the day when we used to have 3-4 good international events in India, but over the past few years, there’s only been the Hero Indian Open. I am really happy that we have another star-studded field and we have such an event on a world-class course like DLF. It means a lot, not only to the fans but us players also who want Indian golf to grow and showcase it to the world. And there’s no better way than actually hosting an event of this stature,” he said.

With the likes of big-hitting DeChambeau and Chile’s International Series Rankings winner Joaquin Niemann among 15 LIV tour stars in attendance, Shubhankar will not have it easy. His start to the year has been patchy, failing to make the cut at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic barely inspiring confidence.

Add to it the intimidating DLF course that was criticised after it played unusually hard and fast during the Hero Women’s Indian Open last October, and the local boy will have his task cut out.

“I don’t think I played too bad last year,” Shubhankar said. “I was making mistakes in the middle of the tournament which caused me to lose momentum. I was able to bounce back every time, which was nice to see. I would have liked some consistency though.”

In that pursuit, Shubhankar flew down to hometown Chandigarh at the end of the season and worked on his swing with his coach Jesse Grewal.

“I worked to achieve consistency through the impact area when I’m hitting the ball. I also hit the gym to work on my overall endurance,” Shubhankar, who will try his new irons in Ras Al Khaimah, said.

While the game is increasingly leaning towards heavy hitters with the likes of DeChambeau consistently pushing the limit, Shubhankar feels there’s still room for tactical play. The DLF course, he insists, demands a solid strategy.

“DLF is not a golf course that gives too much advantage to big hitters. There, it’s more about actually strategising and being really good with your irons. So, it plays into the hands of a lot of Indian players as well, who are not huge hitters. You need to have a good day with the irons and the putter and it can still be anyone’s game. It’s not a bomber’s course.”

That understanding of the course along with a bunch of happy memories are keeping Shubhankar in a happy space as he tunes up for homecoming.

“I remember, when I was a kid I used to walk into DLF at the Johnnie Walker Classic and watch Vijay Singh, Adam Scott, Miguel Angel Jimenez in action. The field next week reminds me of those good old days when I used to walk with all these big players,” he said. “I’d like to add to those memories with a solid finish at home. I want to win Majors, finish in the top-10s on the Race To Dubai, and take Indian golf forward.”