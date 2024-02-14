 Slugging free agent Jorge Soler agrees to $42M, three-year deal with Giants, AP source says - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Slugging free agent Jorge Soler agrees to $42M, three-year deal with Giants, AP source says

Slugging free agent Jorge Soler agrees to $42M, three-year deal with Giants, AP source says

AP |
Feb 14, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Slugging free agent Jorge Soler agrees to $42M, three-year deal with Giants, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Slugging free agent outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler has agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

HT Image
HT Image

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal was pending a successful physical. San Francisco President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was still hopeful of upgrading his roster ahead of the start of spring training this week, and will have a slugger to give new manager Bob Melvin more depth in the outfield.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The 31-year-old from Cuba was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. He also provides versatility that Zaidi has long valued as a hitter who consistently gets on base and can play both corner outfield positions. Soler played 137 games for the Marlins last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He spent 102 games as DH

The games played were third-most in his 10-year big league career with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City, Atlanta and the Marlins. He appeared in all 162 games for the Royals in 2019, then 149 during with Kansas City and the Braves in 2021.

San Francisco hopes to contend in the NL West after hiring Melvin from division rival San Diego to replace Gabe Kapler following two straight years missing the playoffs. The Giants won a franchise-record 107 games and the division crown in 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On