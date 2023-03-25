Paul George out with knee sprain, while LA Clippers seek playoffs redemption

The NBA world was stunned when Paul George, one of the LA Clippers' most valuable players, suffered a knee injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Despite initial concerns that the injury was serious, it turned out to be a knee sprain, and George has avoided major ligament damage. However, sources have indicated that the Clippers may not see George back on the court until the playoffs, if they can secure a solid playoff run. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George lies on the court after an injury during the second half of an the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 21, 2023,(AP)

The Clippers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, just two days after George's injury. Despite the setback, the team managed to secure a convincing 127-105 victory. Kawhi Leonard stepped up with a remarkable performance, scoring 32 points on 13-of-15 shooting. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has stressed that the team needs Leonard to play at a high level if they want to succeed.

Lue was also full of praise for the team's bench players, who "changed the game" against the Thunder. Bones Hyland, who had not played in eight games, Terance Mann, and Nicolas Batum all contributed significantly to the Clippers' win.

The Clippers will face a tough test when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The Pelicans have won their last three games against teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention, and they're eager to keep their playoff hopes alive. Center Jonas Valanciunas has stressed the importance of winning, saying, "We are desperate for the wins."

Brandon Ingram also played a significant role in the Pelicans' recent victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Ingram had his first career triple-double, scoring 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He set the tone for the game, with 17 points in the first quarter, and helped secure a 115-96 victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williams watches the game from the visiting bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 6, 2023.(AP)

The Pelicans and Clippers have already faced each other once this season, with the Pelicans securing a 112-91 win. The teams will meet again on April 1 in New Orleans.

As the regular season draws to a close, both the Clippers and Pelicans will be eager to strengthen their playoff chances. With Paul George out for the time being, the Clippers will need to rely on their other players to step up and deliver. As for the Pelicans, they'll be hoping that Zion Williamson can return to the court in time to make an impact. Fans of both teams will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of Saturday night's game.