Steph Curry and LeBron James set for epic showdown in Western Conference semifinals

The stage is set for yet another epic showdown between two of the greatest players in NBA history - Steph Curry and LeBron James. This time, the stakes are higher than ever as the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Another Steph Curry vs. LeBron James postseason showdown.

Curry is coming off a stunning 50-point performance in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings - a historic achievement that solidified his status as one of the greatest clutch performers in NBA history. Meanwhile, LeBron has been carrying the Lakers on his shoulders, leading the team to victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

Despite their intense rivalry over the years, both players have expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other. And now, as they face off once again, it's clear that this series will be defined by the brilliance of these two all-time greats.

While there are other key players on both teams, including Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, this series will likely come down to a battle between Curry and LeBron. Each player knows the other's strengths and weaknesses, and both are determined to come out on top.

This is a matchup that basketball fans have been waiting for, and it's sure to be a thrilling, unforgettable series. So sit back, relax, and enjoy as two of the greatest players in NBA history go head to head once again.