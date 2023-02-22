Steph Curry swishes non-contact drills at practice, nears return for Warriors playoff push

Steph Curry is back in action! After missing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game due to a left leg injury, the Golden State Warriors superstar is making progress in his recovery. According to reports, Curry was seen doing non-contact shooting drills during a recent practice.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry's progress, saying, "First time on the court, so he'll do a few things lightly and see where he goes from there." Kerr also revealed that Curry had been doing some light shooting work at the UCLA campus.

Curry suffered partially torn ligaments in his left leg and a contusion in a game against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month. The Warriors have not given a timetable for his return, but Curry has remained optimistic about his recovery.

"It's all dictated around how this heals," Curry said. "After the All-Star break, I'm going to hopefully get back on the court. Then depending on how things go from there, you can start to key in on a specific date to get back."

The Warriors are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, with a 29-29 record. They are just two games behind the fifth seed, but only two games ahead of the 12th spot. Curry's return will be crucial for the team's playoff push, as he is having an MVP-caliber season with an average of 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Warriors fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Curry back on the court soon. One fan commented, "Steph is the heart and soul of the Warriors. We need him to get back to full strength so we can make a playoff run!"