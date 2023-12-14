Stephen Curry meets special needs student in heartwarming gesture after viral game-winning half-court shot at buzzer

Tonatiuh Ramirez, a special needs student from Arizona, hit the headlines on Tuesday, when he was invited by Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry for a game in San Francisco. Ramirez and his mother were assigned court side seats, and Curry gave him a signed jersey, allowing him to be present for the pregame warmups. Stephen Curry meets special needs student Tonatiuh Ramirez.

Ramirez caught everyone's attention last month after he hit a game-winning half-court shot in his high school's first-ever unified intramural game.

Ramirez and Curry also shared a moment before the game, with the NBA superstar giving some encouraging words to the youngster, who wants to become a professional basketball player in the future. "My dream is to be a professional basketball player and be like you," said Ramirez.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Golden State Warriors shared a moment of the interaction and captioned it as, "Last month, Tonatiuh Ramirez made a game-winning half-court buzzer at his high school basketball game. "T" is on an inclusive basketball team providing opportunities for students with disabilities to pursue their passions. Steph saw T's story and invited him to tonight's game."

Here is the video:

Ramirez studies at the Liberty High School in Arizona and during the match, he made a shot from just the half-court line in a crowd of defenders as the game came to an end. Speaking after his viral shot, Ramirez said in an interview to 12News, "I do the best shot ever. The crowd and everything, it was amazing."

After Curry saw the video and found out Ramirez idolised him, he decided to give him a surprise, which were two tickets to a Warriors game, and a personal visit from the superstar himself.

"You and your family are gonna get to go to the game but you’re gonna get to arrive early because there’s somebody that wants to meet you there. Do you know who that is? His name’s Steph Curry," a staffer at Ramirez' school said.