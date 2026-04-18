Sumit Antil, Neeraj Chopra complain against coach for abusive behaviour

New Delhi: Two-time Paralympics champion Sumit Antil has levelled allegations of “verbal abuse and mental harassment” against his former coach Naval Singh. Two-time Paralympics champion Sumit Antil has levelled allegations of “verbal abuse and mental harassment” against his former coach Naval Singh. (PCI)

Antil has been supported by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra who said the coach has also used “abusive language” against him and his family. Both champion javelin throwers have written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) demanding strict action against the coach, who is a Dronacharya awardee.

Singh is no longer Antil’s coach but continues to train several athletes, including India’s rising javelin star Sachin Yadav at the JLN Stadium here.

“Over a prolonged period I have personally experienced repeated instances of verbal abuse, humiliation and mental harassment under his conduct. The language used has been extremely degrading, not only towards athletes but also towards our families, including disrespectful remarks about our mothers and even about esteemed athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary. Such behaviour is unacceptable in any personal environment, especially in a system that is meant to nurture and support athletes representing the nation,” Sumit wrote in his complain on April 10. A copy of which is with HT.

Chopra, who is training in Turkey, also sent a letter to SAI supporting Sumit, and said the coach has also used “abusive language” against him and his family.”

“I stand in full agreement with my fellow athletes and strongly demand strict action in this matter. The statements made by Naval Singh are not just inappropriate; they are disgraceful. Abusive language directed at me, my family and fellow members crosses every boundary of professionalism and basic human decency. I am shocked and disappointed to hear such derogatory remarks,” he said and added that such behaviour was intolerable and brings disrepute to sports.

Chopra urged SAI to take “immediate and decisive” action. “There must be clear consequences for such conduct along with strict accountability to ensure that no athlete has to endure this kind of behaviour again.”

‘Had formally raised the issue with SAI’

In the letter written to SAI on April 10, Antil said he raised the issue through “formal discussion” where the matter with SAI officials including Target Olympic Podium Scheme CEO NS Johal.

On their part, SAI stated that Singh is not an SAI employee and is training another leading athlete as part of the National Coaching Camp organised by Athletics Federation of India. “The complaint has been received against the coach and the matter is being duly taken up with the federation,” SAI said.

Antil said there have been instances where the coach appeared intoxicated during training hours and created a “hostile and unsafe environment.”

He said threats related to misuse of authority and false allegations have caused fear among athletes. “This ongoing situation has severely affected my mental well being, dignity and sense of safety and I feel deeply distressed...”

Antil has called for an inquiry into the matter and requested that the coach be banned from the system.