Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Steel Chess India: Carlsen breezes to Rapid title 

BySomshuvra Laha
Nov 15, 2024 10:31 PM IST

For the Norwegian, six wins out of nine games culminated into a two-point lead over runner-up R Praggnanandhaa

Kolkata: The idea was to test the waters, see if the competition had closed in on Magnus Carlsen. Nine rounds of Rapid chess however were a resounding validation of Carlsen’s genius in a tournament that boasted some of the best minds in the game. Six wins out of nine games culminated into a two-point lead over runner-up R Praggnanandhaa that Norbidek Abdusattarov came close to shaving in the last round but Carlsen had no problem forcing a draw after an error from the Uzbek GM. He finished with 7.5 out of a possible nine points.

GM Magnus Carlsen in action against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov in TATA Steel Chess India in Kolkata on Friday. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
GM Magnus Carlsen in action against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov in TATA Steel Chess India in Kolkata on Friday. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

“The first (against Praggnanandhaa) and the last games were the most difficult,” said Carlsen after winning the Rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India here on Friday. “I think I played really well yesterday but then my level dropped a little bit today. Norbidek is an enterprising player. He outplayed me quite badly and I am not thrilled about that. Prag had a good performance. Overall, I played quite well during my six-game streak.”

Asked what keeps him motivated to play chess even now, Carlsen said: “It’s my favourite hobby in the world. It’s very satisfying while being good at it, especially facing the younger generation.” That Carlsen was head and shoulders above the competition was evident in his relaxed approach, often leaving the board during his match against 20-year-old Vincent Keymer to observe other games despite the clock running against him. Keymer shook hands a little while later, followed by Daniil Dubov, making Carlsen the winner with a round to spare.

Also fascinating was the comeback staged by Praggnanandhaa, winning against Arjun Erigaisi and SL Narayanan. A draw against Wesley So propelled Praggnanandhaa to 5.5 points, equaling Wesley’s tally but edging him out on tiebreaks.

In the women’s section, Aleksandra Goryachkina showcased their dominance to emerge victorious with 7.5 points. A draw against India’s Koneru Humpy in the seventh round was followed by consecutive wins against Divya Deshmukh and Valentina Gunina, securing her place at the top of the podium. Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze secured the first runner-up position with 5.5 points, while India’s Vantika Agrawal delivered an inspiring performance to claim the second runner-up spot with 5 points.

Final Standings (Rapid)

Open Section: Magnus Carlsen 7.5, R Praggnanandhaa 5.5, Wesley So 5.5, Nodirbek Abdusattorov 5, Vincent Keymer 4.5, Nihal Sarin 4, Daniil Dubov 3.5, Arjun Erigaisi 3.5, Vidit Gujrathi 3, SL Narayanan.

Women’s Section: Aleksandra Goryachkina 7.5, Nana Dzagnidze 5.5, Vantika Agrawal 5, Kateryna Lagno 4.5, Harika Dronavalli 4.5, Valentina Gunina 4.5, Divya Deshmukh 3.5, Vaishali R 3.5, Alexandra Kosteniuk 3.5, Koneru Humpy 3.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //