Tesfay, Chepkemoi Tele win Mumbai Marathon titles

Mumbai: There was a great deal of resilience on display as six runners from the international men’s field got closer to the finish in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. The event is gruelling anyway that it demands a strong mentality. Eritrea’s Berhane Tesfay won the Mumbai Marathon while Merhawi Kesete was second. Tesfaye Demeke was third. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

The general trend is for the pack to thin out sometime after the 30 km mark. But in Mumbai, in demanding weather conditions, the small group stayed close and in contention. It was only after 39 km that Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke decided to make his move. A surge forward had the rest scrambling. The two-time defending champion Lemi Berhanu fell back, eventually finishing sixth.

In what proved to be the closest finish there has been in the 20 editions of the event, it was not the runner who made the push to break away from the pack who triumphed. As Demeke charged forward, the only two Eritreans competing held on and then overtook him.

Berhane Tesfay crossed the finish line first with a time of 2 hours 11 minutes 44 seconds, becoming the first from his country to win in Mumbai, six seconds ahead of compatriot Merhawi Kesete. Demeke finished third clocking 2:11:56.

“The race’s first half went smoothly and I stayed focused on keeping a steady pace,” Tesfay said after the win. “After 25 km, my strategy shifted to securing the win rather than chasing a specific time. This victory means a lot to me and it’s a testament to the hard work and training that has gone into preparing for this moment.”

The triumph was the 38-year-old Eritrean’s first marathon win, which comes five months he struggled home 64th at the Paris Olympics.

“Here, there was just one hill we had to cover, and that was fine,” he said. “In Paris, there were many slopes and that was not a good marathon course.”

While it was a close race among the men, it was clear who would win as the international women’s race went on.

Kenya’s Joyce Chepkemoi Tele, just three months after winning the Ljubljana Marathon in Slovenia, clocked 2:24:56 took the victory. Shitaye Eshete of Bahrain finished second with a time of 2:25:29 with Ethiopia’s Medina Deme Armino coming in third (2:27:58).

The top three finishers in both elite sections received a prizemoney of $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Tele did not have much time to prepare for Mumbai. She explained that she rested for just 10 days after the win in Slovenia, following which she had to compete in the domestic cross-country championship as a part of the Air Force team.

Regardless of the short preparation period, Tele came close to setting a new course record. Ethiopia’s Anchialem Haymanot had set a new women’s course record at 2:24:15. Tele missed out by 41 seconds.

“When I came here, I didn’t think of the course record at all,” said the 29-year-old. “My training for Mumbai was very short and I didn’t think I could actually win here. I knew it was hot here, so I didn’t have any time in mind. All I wanted to do was try to get onto the podium.”

Indians wilt in Mumbai heat

The warm conditions in Mumbai made things tougher for the home contingent. There was a new winner in the Indian men’s section, 33-year-old Anish Thapa clinching his first title in Mumbai clocking 2:17:23 to pip fellow services runner and Asian Marathon Champion Man Singh by 14 seconds.

Olympian Gopi Thonakal, who clocked 2:19:59, finished third.

In the Indian women’s section, Nirmaben Thakor, defended her title, the 27-year-old from Gujarat clocking a slow 2:50:06. She was ahead of Sonika Parmar (2:50:55) and Sonam, who came in third (2:55:45).