 Tiger Woods' son Charlie misses out in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Tiger Woods' son Charlie misses out in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

AFP |
Feb 23, 2024 07:21 AM IST

Charlie's round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, ended any chance of a tour debut for the teenager

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie had his hopes of qualifying for next week's PGA Tour event in Palm Beach Gardens dashed after he shot a 16-over-par 86 in a pre-qualifying event on Thursday.

Charlie Woods reacts to a shot during pre-qualifying for The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club(Getty Images via AFP)
Charlie Woods reacts to a shot during pre-qualifying for The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club(Getty Images via AFP)

The son of 15-time major champion was hoping to make it into Monday's qualifying for the US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

But his round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, ended any chance of a tour debut for the teenager.

Starting in an early group, Woods was four over par after his opening five holes but a 12 at the par-four seventh hole killed any chance of progressing.

Woods kept his composure however to make par on his next six holes before a double bogey on the par-3 14th and bogeys on the 15th and 16th.

Three other players in the early groups were over 11 over-par in their rounds.

Tiger Woods was a 16-year-old amateur when he played his first US PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in 1992.

Charlie Woods has played alongside his father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship exhibition tournament.

Last year he finished tied for 17th in the Boys 14-15 division of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where his father caddied for him over all three rounds.

