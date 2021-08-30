Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar wins bronze in men's javelin throw event

India's Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw - F46 final event on Monday at the Tokyo Paralympics with his best throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in the same event with his best throw of 64.01. The duo took India's total medal tally at the Paralympics 2020 Games to seven.

Jhajharia started the event with two average throws of just over 60m mark, but then his third throw went 64.35m, reigniting hopes of a medal. The fourth and fifth throw from the Indian para-athlete were registered as fouls and the final one was registered at 61.23m.

Sundar, too, started slow but registered a throw above the 64m mark in his fifth attempt to get into the medal contention.

The third Indian javelin thrower in the final Ajeet Singh finished in the 8th position in the final.

(More details awaited)

