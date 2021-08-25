Tokyo Paralympics: Record squad, India eye their biggest medal

With a record 54-member contingent—almost a three-fold increase from 2016 Rio—India’s Paralympic movement is set for a watershed moment in Tokyo. The country’s best showing yet came in Rio with two gold, and one silver and bronze each. Going by the numerical strength, increase in representation across disciplines and Indians’ rise in world rankings, it is almost certain India will bag more than four medals this time. The inclusion of badminton, in which India has top-ranked shuttlers, in the Paralympics for the first time is also the reason for optimism.

India’s medal challengers are diverse—from 40-year-old Devendra Jhajharia going for his third Paralympic gold in javelin and a world record throw to 19-year-old shooter Manish Narwal, who is fresh off shattering a world record; from high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu looking to become the first Indian to defend a Paralympic gold to javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary seeking his first medal after missing out by a whisker in Rio; from 48-year-old Parul Parmar to teen Palak Kohli, who will fight together for a medal in women’s doubles badminton.

We give you a lowdown on some of India's top medal contenders:

Devendra Jhajharia (athletics)

Event: Javelin throw F46

The only individual Indian Paralympian (or Olympian) to win two gold medals, the 40-year-old is going for a third gold to further stamp his authority as India’s greatest para athlete. His 2004 and 2016 gold—his event was not in the 2008 and 2012 Games, during a period when he almost quit the sport—came off world record throws. He bettered his Rio mark last month. Are we in for another golden record throw?

Sandeep Chaudhary (athletics)

Event: Javelin throw F64

A broken hip resulting from a car accident when he was 12 led to his impairment. After trying out various sports, he switched to javelin, where plenty of work went into improving his mobility. The result: gold in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 world championships after finishing 4th in 2016 Rio. He has Sumit Antil, world silver medallist, for company in the event.

Mariyappan Thangavelu (athletics)

Event: High jump T63

Run over by a vehicle on way to school that crushed his right leg, Mariyappan picked up high jump on the insistence of his PE teacher. A Rajinikanth fan, Mariyappan had his mind set on the extraordinary. He won India’s first gold in 2016 Rio and will look to become the first Indian to defend a Paralympics gold. Varun Singh Bhati and Sharad Kumar too are medal contenders in the event.

Pramod Bhagat (badminton)

Event: Men’s singles SL3

Affected by polio aged five, Bhagat loved cricket as a child, but slowly drifted to badminton in his teens and towards winning medals. A five-time gold medallist at the world championships, including two in the 2019 edition, the 33-year-old world No. 1 is desperate for the one medal missing from his cabinet on its Paralympics debut.

Parul Parmar (badminton)

Event: Women’s singles SL4

As a child, Parmar suffered twin setbacks—she contracted polio at the age of three, and months later fell from a swing that further damaged her right leg. Along with her badminton-playing father, she took up the sport for rehab. Now 48, she is still stuck to it. The multiple world champion and top-ranked shuttler is a favourite in singles, but perhaps more exciting is her doubles partnership with 19-year-old Palak Kohli.

Manish Narwal (shooting)

Event: 10m air pistol SH1

Football was his first love, but the impairment in his right hand meant he had to pursue another sport. Introduced to shooting by his father’s friend in Ballabgarh, Faridabad in 2016, he made rapid strides. The 19-year-old won India’s only shooting gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games and set a world record in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Cup in March.

Harvinder Singh (archery)

Event: Men’s recurve

Down with dengue when he was only 18 months, botched up treatment led to his leg impairment. Inspired to excel in archery after watching it on TV during the 2012 London Paralympics, the doctorate holder in economics from Punjabi University became the first para archer from India to win gold at a major competition in the 2018 Asian Para Games. It came less than a month after he lost his mother.

