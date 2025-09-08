Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double in eighth inning lifts Angels to 4-3 win over Athletics

AP |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:32 am IST

Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double in eighth inning lifts Angels to 4-3 win over Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell hit his 35th homer, Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double in eighth inning lifts Angels to 4-3 win over Athletics
Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double in eighth inning lifts Angels to 4-3 win over Athletics

Chris Taylor sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk off A’s reliever Osvaldo Bido in the eighth. Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch — the fifth Angels hit batter of the game, a franchise record.

After entering in the seventh inning for injured catcher Logan O’Hoppe, d’Arnaud drove a ground-rule double to right-center in the eighth for a 4-3 lead.

Reid Detmers earned the win despite giving up a run in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 26th save.

Angels left-hander Mitch Farris gave up two runs and three hits in six innings in his second big-league start. A’s right-hander Luis Severino allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

O’Hoppe departed in the seventh when A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson accidentally hit the Angels catcher’s chin with his bat on the back swing of a warm-up swing.

With two on and one out in the seventh, A’s pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes grounded to Taylor, who flipped to Peraza to start an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play and preserve a 3-2 Angels lead.

Adell is batting .347 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in his last 20 games. He’s hit four go-ahead homers in seven games in September.

A’s right-hander Luis Morales will oppose Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet Monday in Sacramento. Angels right-hander Caden Dana will face Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson Monday in Anaheim.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Travis d'Arnaud's RBI double in eighth inning lifts Angels to 4-3 win over Athletics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On