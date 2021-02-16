TT Nationals: Manika, Sutirtha advance in contrasting styles
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra toiled for five sets before overcoming qualifier Kajol Ramjali in the first round of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.
Manika won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3 to move into the round of 32.
However, second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee hardly dropped a sweat against Kushi Jain of Madhya Pradesh. The Haryana paddler and reigning champion won 11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.
Archana Kamath, seeded ninth, was at sea in her contest against Swastika Ghosh, a TTFI wildcard entrant. Archana, with some consternation, beat her rival 13-15, 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-5.
In contrast, Diya Chitale disposed off Vidya Narasimhan of Tamil Nadu 11-4, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.
Manika's win was never in doubt, but Kajol kept herself in the game with some wonderful forehands, which somewhat unsettled the CWG medallist. But riding her experience, she overcame her Andhra rival.
Archana found herself caught on the wrong foot right from the start. In the first game, she deuced and then went up 11-10, holding a game point. But Swastika won the game 15-13.
In the second too, Archana struggled to land her returns but still managed to restore parity. She seemed relieved after going 2-1 up only to drop the next game. But she gained confidence after winning the fifth set and it helped her wrap up the next.
For fourth seed Sreeja Akula, Assam's Akanshya Bhuyan was no match. The RBI player won in straight games (11-3, 11-2, 11-2, 15-13). No. 3 seed Ayhika Mukherjee dropped just a game against Punjab's Aarushi Arora before wrapping it up 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 6-11, 11-4.
It was easy for 11th seed Takeme Sarkar who beat Bhavana Menon of Kerala 11-9, 12-10, 11-3, 15-13. Sixth seed Krittwika Sinha Roy followed suit with an 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 triumph over T.R. Shruthi of TTTA.
Former national champion Madhurika Patkar accounted for Yashaswini Ghorpade of Karnataka after dropping two games to win 7-11, 11-4, 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7.
The 14th seed was in trouble when she dropped the opening game before picking herself up. Madhurika led 3-1 against the Karnataka girl, but the latter won the fifth game after giving her a scare.
Madhurika's experience held her in good stead in the sixth, which she won.
K. Shamini was not that fortunate and exited from the tournament after losing her first-round match to Varuni Jaiswal. The Telangana girl won 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6.
Ankita Das, another former national champion, won (8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7) against Snehal Patil of Maharashtra, though not convincingly.
Tenth seed Selenadeepthi Selvakumar of TTTA beat Maria Rony of Karnataka 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TT Nationals: Manika, Sutirtha advance in contrasting styles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pahadi Billas lift KKFI's 2021 Kho Kho Super League Championship Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will not participate in ISSF World Cup in South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks
- Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox