Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report
Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of athletes contracting the highly contagious virus to six in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital.
As per the guidelines, the shooters have been sent into isolation.
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
"Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for the virus and it was known after their reports were received at night," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said.
On Saturday morning three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men's team, tested positive for COVID-19.
The shooters were self-isolating in their team hotel before being shifted to a hospital. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters as well as their other teammates have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.
"The shooters have been sent into isolation as per protocols. Testing is being done on a daily basis and that's why their results have come to light," a source close to the federation told PTI.
"Everything is being done as per the protocols laid down by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and in consultation with its technical director," another NRAI source said.
In all, six shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday.
Countries have been allowed to field their MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) shooters in place of the ones ruled out from the main teams owing to contracting the virus.
On Thursday, in the first such case here, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.
A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.
As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range for the tournament that carries ranking points aiding in Tokyo Olympic qualifications.
Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report
Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins
- On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record
Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze
- On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event
- The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold
Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC
Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament
- India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
- The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal
- Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19
Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan
How a personal tragedy shaped Sathiyan's route to Tokyo
- Sathiyan, 28, recalled his father as being a towering personality at home for both him and his mother, who soon realised it was her turn to stand tall for her son’s table tennis career.