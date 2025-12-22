US boxer throws water bottle after India’s Neeraj Goyat refuses handshake; crazy fight erupts as both hurl expletives

USA's Anthony Taylor and India's Neeraj Goyat clashed with each other following their bout. (Screengrab - X) USA's Anthony Taylor and India's Neeraj Goyat clashed with each other following their bout. USA's Anthony Taylor and India's Neeraj Goyat clashed with each other following the duo's bout at the Misfits Boxing event in Dubai. The Indian pro boxer ended up winning the bout quite comprehensively; however, the matter did not end there, as the tensions escalated outside the ring. The cameras captured the two fighters in a heated conversation in the backstage area after the bout concluded.

Taylor, a rapper known for his incendiary persona and mixed martial arts pedigree, followed Goyat into the backstage area. He then offered a handshake to Goyat, which was turned down by the latter. However, things escalated following this as Taylor ended up hurling a water bottle towards Goyat.

The duo then began speaking to each other in a raised voice, with members of the two teams watching on. The disagreement raged on, prompting the security personnel to intervene and prevent the conflict from escalating into a physical altercation.

Taylor was then escorted out of the area by the security. However, the matter didn't end there, as Goyat got up from his seat, trying to get out and speak to Taylor once again. However, the security personnel ensured that the Indian boxer didn't venture out, and the matter ended right there between him and Taylor. “Relax, relax, you won,” said a member of the security to Goyat.

Earlier in the bout, Goyat emerged victorious after the judges passed a unanimous decision. This was not the first time that Goyat and Taylor were at loggerheads, as the duo even traded barbs before the start of the bout.

Before the bout started, the cameras picked up Taylor speaking to the broadcaster, and Goyat was rubbed the wrong way by something the former had to say. The Indian pro boxer gave multiple warnings to Taylor, saying he shouldn't say anything about his “country.”

However, Goyat ended up losing his cool right at the end, charging towards his opponent and saying, “India tera baap hai. (India is your father).”

Speaking of Goyat, he has a professional record of winning 19 matches, losing four and drawing two. He was unable to qualify for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. He had turned pro in 2013.