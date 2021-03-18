Vijender aims to extend unbeaten run, gears up for 'Battle on Ship'
Unconquered thus far, star Indian boxer Vijender Singh would look to extend his unblemished record when he spars with tall Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan in the 'Battle on Ship', here on Friday.
The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist has not lost a bout after turning professional, boasting of a 12-0 record, which includes eight knock-outs.
Come Friday at the 'Majestic Pride Casino Ship', the 35-year-old would enter the ring after a considerable while.
His last bout was against Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai in November 2019.
Vijender is expected to face a stiff challenge from the 26-year-old Russian, who also has a decent record as a professional boxer.
Lopsan, who is 6ft 4-inches tall, in his six bouts as a professional boxer, has won four, including two knock-outs and has registered one defeat and one draw.
Both the boxers have been training in the coastal state ahead of the marquee event. Vijender had a sparring session with friend-cum-coach Jai Bhagwan at the Salvador-do-Mundo boxing hall on Wednesday.
Vijender is unfazed that he is up against a very tall rival.
"He is tall and I will take it slow at the start but I’m confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing, you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid. My unbeaten streak will continue after March 19. The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him," Vijender had recently said.
The contest will be streamed live on 'Book My Show' and Fancode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender aims to extend unbeaten run, gears up for 'Battle on Ship'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Police begin investigation into wrestler's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
- “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Tiger Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh
- Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
- A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief
- Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox