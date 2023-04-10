Home / Sports / Others / Vikas bags solitary bronze for India on Day 2 of Asian Wrestling Championship

Vikas bags solitary bronze for India on Day 2 of Asian Wrestling Championship

PTI | , Astana (kazakhstan)
Apr 10, 2023 11:07 PM IST

India had bagged one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the meet.

Vikas pinned Jain Tan of China 8-0 by technical superiority in the 72kg Greeko-Roman category to clinch a third bronze medal for India in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships here on Monday.

Vikas (Twitter/@Media_SAI)
Vikas (Twitter/@Media_SAI)

On the second day of the tournament, Sumit (60kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) fell by the wayside in their bronze medal matches, but Vikas took just one minute and 41 seconds to knock out his Chinese rival.

Sumit lost to Maita Kawana of Japan 14-6 after picking cautions in his bout. Dahiya on the other hand lost to Alireza Azizkhoon Mohamadipiani of Iran 1-5.

The other Indian in fray, Narinder Cheema (97kg GR) lost to Olzhas Syrlybay of the host nation 1-4.

India had bagged one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the meet.

World Cadet Championships bronze medallist Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the 55kg GR final.

Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) were the bronze medal winners.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wrestling
wrestling
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out