Home / Sports / Others / Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren and Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren and Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

PTI |
May 23, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The first season of the Global Chess League will be held at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2 in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature the sport's icons such as Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan and Ding Liren.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand(Amit Sharma)
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand(Amit Sharma)

GCL is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation FIDE. The complete list of players was announced on Tuesday.

The first season of the Global Chess League will be held at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2 in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Liren is the reigning world champion, Carlsen is the world's top-ranked player, Anand is a five-time world champion while Yifan is a four-time women's world champion.

All teams will compete in a one-of-a-kind joint team format, with each team consisting of six players with a minimum of two women chess players per side. To add to the level of competition, five more world champions will be competing in the Global Chess League, including Liren, 2021 world rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 2008 blitz chess world champion Leinier Domínguez, three-time blitz champion Alexander Grischuk and 2018 world rapid champion Daniil Dubov.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vishwanathan anand magnus carlsen
vishwanathan anand magnus carlsen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out