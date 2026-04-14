‘Want to be part of the generation that puts Indian Equestrian on world map’: Junior Equestrian Stasya Pandya

At 14, dual discipline rider Stasya Pandya is collecting medals across India's most competitive equestrian stages. She is well known for winning a silver medal in the Under-14 category at the 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru. The 14-year-old clinched two medals in two different disciplines.

Her most recent achievement came at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, where the 14-year-old clinched two medals in two different disciplines. She won Team Silver in Dressage, astride Consul, and Team Bronze in Show Jumping, navigating a challenging 1.10 metre course of 12 jumps on Cougar De Fees, according to a press release.

For those unfamiliar, dressage and show jumping are vastly different. Dressage focuses on precision, rhythm, and harmony, while show jumping tests speed, control, and accuracy over obstacles. Excelling in both at a national level is rare, especially for a junior rider.

Stasya Pandya shared, "Dressage is about patience and connection with your horse, while show jumping is about courage and quick decisions. I love both because they challenge different sides of me."

Stasya Pandya said she wants to be part of the generation that puts Indian Equestrian on the world map.

Her strong performances continue at the JNEC 2025 in Bengaluru, where she won Team Silver in Dressage, and at NEC 2025 in Meerut, she finished fourth in Team Show Jumping. Earlier, at JNEC 2024 in Delhi, she secured Team Bronze in Show Jumping (Children 2 category).

A key highlight was the FEI Children's Classic 2025 in Bengaluru. Stasya qualified for Team India selection trials in the Under-14 category. She ranked All India No. 1 in the Silver Category for Show Jumping and finished 12th globally.

"At the FEI Children's Classic, competing with riders from across the world and finishing 12th globally showed me I belong there," Stasya Pandya added.

Regionally, she has been equally impressive. She was named Best Rider in the Children Category at the Annual Equestrian Games 2025 in Pune and the Mumbai Horse Show 2025. She also finished third at the Dream Alliance Cup 2025 and Surge Equestrian League 2025, and fourth overall at the Equestrian Premiere League 2025 in Bengaluru.

With growing infrastructure, international exposure, and events like the FEI Children's Classic being hosted in India, equestrian sport is gaining momentum. Stasya Pandya represents this new wave, young, skilled, and ready to put Indian equestrian on the global map.