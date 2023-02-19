Watch history in making: Mac McClung's perfect slam dunks in NBA All-Star State Farm Saturday contest

McClung, who was signed from the G League to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers last week, won the dunk contest by a score of 100-98 over New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.

In a stunning display of athleticism, the up-and-coming basketball player McClung wowed the judges and spectators alike with his gravity-defying dunks at the NBA dunk contest. Standing at 6-foot-2, McClung announced his arrival with his first dunk, which earned him a perfect score of 50. In this daring stunt, he cleared two people, grabbed the ball and gently tapped it off the glass before finishing the move with a powerful two-handed slam.

McClung continued his amazing performance with a two-handed 360 dunk that earned him a score of 49.8, giving him the highest combined first-round score.

Even though he has only played two NBA games so far in his career, he demonstrated an impressive range of skills and won an All-American high school dunk contest in 2018.

As the competition reached its climax, Murphy put on a strong showing with a 49.2 score on his final dunk. However, it was McClung who stole the show once again, as he sealed his victory with another perfect dunk that left the judges and crowd in awe.

All the 4 slam dunks by McClung were in-fact history in making. His performance has set the bar too high for other players who will face the contest in coming years.

The McClung effect

The Salt Lake City went crazy watching McClung effortlessly executing gravity defying dunks. The reactions from the audience and the basketball legends were alike as even they could not believe slam dunks being delivered with such finesse.

Even NBA All Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo was awestrauck and could not contain his joy within himself.

McClung's spectacular feat left everyone's jaw dropped.

The trophy for the NBA All Star Salm Dunk Champion was awarded to Mac McClung by Julius Erving, the first dunk champion.

The NBA announced earlier in the day that it would be naming its All-Star dunk contest trophy after Erving.