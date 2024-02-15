WFI misusing funds, say protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers have alleged "misuse" of federation funds by the suspended Wrestling Federation of India, violating the sports ministry's directive to stop all administrative function. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Thursday wrote to UWW saying that wrestlets all over India have "lost trust and belief" in the functioning of the WFI(PTI)

After the United World Wrestling (UWW) reinstated the WFI, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Thursday wrote to UWW saying that wrestlets all over India have "lost trust and belief" in the functioning of the WFI.

The wrestlers said suspended WFI members "took blatant decisions to conduct sporting activities without any recognition from the sports ministry. This elected body is still being run by the same individual and their allies who have serious charges against them."

"Indian wrestlers are looking up to you for justice and their rights to fair and safe play," they wrote to WFI marking a copy to the sports ministry.

Several other international wrestlers have also written to UWW, backing the protesting wrestlers.

Bajrang and Sakshi also alleged in a video message that WFI, led by president Sanjay Singh, has misused the federation’s funds.

"WFI is holding national championships, state elections, and misusing federation money. How are they using WFI funds when they are suspended? Brij Bhushan's son (Karan Bhushan Singh) was made president of UP Wrestling Association too. The sports ministry must take a decision at the earliest," said Bajrang.

It was learned that the IOA wrote to WFI to give ad-hoc committee access to its account but it never happened. "The ad-hoc committee had to open a seperate account for wrestling activities as WFI did not hand over the account," said an official aware of the development.

A WFI member said that it has not used the funds and called the allegations by wrestlers' mere propaganda. "WFI is suspended and there is an official process to use the account. How can it happen?," said the WFI official.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed in the wrestling fraternity following UWW's reinstatement of the WFI on Tuesday. It has placed the Sports Ministry and the IOA in a precarious situation. The Ministry suspended WFI after the election for violation of sports code and its constitution and is yet to lift the suspension. The ad-hoc panel has already called the trials for the Asian Championships on March 10-11. However, it remains to be seen whether UWW will accept its entries.

"The WFI is still suspended by the sports ministry, and until then the ad-hoc committee governing the sport will go ahead and select the India team from the trials," said another official aware of the development.