Why India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29: Major Dhyan Chand, history, significance and key facts
India marks National Sports Day on August 29, honouring Major Dhyan Chand while celebrating history, significance and growing sporting culture.
Today, August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day, an annual occasion that honours the country’s sporting heritage while marking the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest figures in Indian sport. The day has grown from a commemoration of the hockey legend into a nationwide effort to encourage participation in sport, physical activity and fitness. National Sports Day was first observed in 1995 and has been nationally celebrated since 2012.
This year, the celebrations have been expanded beyond August 29. National Sports Day 2026 is being observed as a three-day nationwide campaign from August 28 to 30 under the theme “Tribute, Play, and Move”. The programme combines tributes to Dhyan Chand with sporting activities and fitness initiatives, with the government looking to increase participation among children, young people and the wider public.
Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29
The date is inseparable from Dhyan Chand, who was born on August 29, 1905. Nicknamed the “Wizard of Hockey”, he became the most celebrated player of the period in which India established itself as the dominant force in world hockey.
Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian teams that won three consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals — at Amsterdam in 1928, Los Angeles in 1932 and Berlin in 1936. He captained the team at the 1936 Games, where India defeated the hosts, Germany, 8-1 in the final. His international career began during the 1920s after he had joined the Army in 1922, and his performances helped turn Indian hockey into a global powerhouse. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and died on December 3, 1979.
Historical goal figures surrounding Dhyan Chand need some context because records from that period were not maintained in the same way as modern international statistics. Government accounts have credited him with more than 1,000 goals across matches during his career between 1926 and 1948. His influence, however, extends far beyond any single statistical total: his name remains closely tied to the period in which India won six consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals between 1928 and 1956.
The country's highest individual sporting honour also bears his name. In August 2021, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It remains India's highest sporting honour and recognises outstanding performances at the highest level of international sport.
National Sports Day has become more than a commemoration
National Sports Day has increasingly been used to promote participation rather than merely celebrate sporting achievement. One of the biggest milestones came on August 29, 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement in New Delhi on National Sports Day.
The initiative was designed to make fitness an integral part of everyday life and encourage behavioural changes towards a more physically active lifestyle. Its objectives have included promoting fitness as easy and accessible, increasing awareness about physical activity, encouraging indigenous sports and expanding fitness programmes across schools, colleges, universities, villages and panchayats.
National Sports Day has also traditionally been closely associated with India's National Sports Awards. For many years, awards such as the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award were presented around August 29, although the awards ceremony is no longer necessarily held on National Sports Day every year.
There is also an interesting distinction surrounding the word “national”. India has an officially recognised National Sports Day, but it does not have an officially designated national sport. Hockey is frequently described as India's national game because of the country's extraordinary Olympic history in the sport, but the Sports Ministry told Parliament in 2012 that the government had not granted “National Game” status to any sporting discipline.
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National Sports Day 2026
The 2026 programme has been framed around three ideas — paying tribute to sporting icons, encouraging people to play and promoting regular movement and fitness. Activities are being organised around the country across the three-day celebration, with schools, sporting organisations and other institutions involved.
The broader significance of August 29 has therefore changed considerably over the years. It still begins with Dhyan Chand and the extraordinary Olympic era he represented, but National Sports Day has increasingly become an occasion to look forward as well — towards wider sporting participation, healthier lifestyles and India's ambition to build a stronger sporting culture.
On Dhyan Chand's 121st birth anniversary, that combination of history and participation remains at the heart of National Sports Day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More