Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wild build 3-goal lead, fend off Kraken comeback

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 11:49 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SEA-MIN/RECAP

Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves, including one on a penalty shot, as the Minnesota Wild held on to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Vinnie Hinostroza also scored and Marcus Johansson had two assists for the Wild, who have won two straight following a three-game skid.

Adam Larsson, Shane Wright and Brandon Montour tallied and Kaapo Kakko had two helpers for the Kraken, who have lost three of their past four games. Joey Daccord stopped 16 of 20 shots.

Trailing 3-1, the Kraken were awarded a penalty shot and a power play at 4:21 of the second period as Minnesota's Brock Faber was called for slashing Eeli Tolvanen from behind on a breakaway, then sent Tolvanen headfirst into the end boards.

Gustavsson stopped the penalty shot, then made three saves on the ensuing short-handed situation as the Kraken spent nearly the entire two minutes in the Minnesota end.

Zuccarello scored on a three-on-two rush at 8:22 to extend the Wild's lead to 4-1.

Wright tallied on the power play at 14:10 and Montour hammered a slap shot off the left post and in at 19:48 to pull Seattle within 4-3 heading into the third.

Hinostroza opened the scoring on the power play at 12:27 of the first on a deflection in front of the net.

Larsson tied it on a slap shot from the right point at 16:40.

The Wild regained the advantage on Spurgeon's wrist shot at 18:23.

Gaudreau gave the Wild a 3-1 lead on a wrister just 1:41 into the second.

It appeared the Wild regained a two-goal lead at 2:50 of the third on a shot from the slot by Devin Shore, but Seattle challenged the call and a video review determined Jakub Lauko played the puck with a high stick before it reached Shore.

Both teams got reinforcements on the forward line.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman returned following an eight-game NHL suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Feb. 1.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde played for the first time since Jan. 2 after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On