Wild build 3-goal lead, fend off Kraken comeback

Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves, including one on a penalty shot, as the Minnesota Wild held on to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 Tuesday night. HT Image

Vinnie Hinostroza also scored and Marcus Johansson had two assists for the Wild, who have won two straight following a three-game skid.

Adam Larsson, Shane Wright and Brandon Montour tallied and Kaapo Kakko had two helpers for the Kraken, who have lost three of their past four games. Joey Daccord stopped 16 of 20 shots.

Trailing 3-1, the Kraken were awarded a penalty shot and a power play at 4:21 of the second period as Minnesota's Brock Faber was called for slashing Eeli Tolvanen from behind on a breakaway, then sent Tolvanen headfirst into the end boards.

Gustavsson stopped the penalty shot, then made three saves on the ensuing short-handed situation as the Kraken spent nearly the entire two minutes in the Minnesota end.

Zuccarello scored on a three-on-two rush at 8:22 to extend the Wild's lead to 4-1.

Wright tallied on the power play at 14:10 and Montour hammered a slap shot off the left post and in at 19:48 to pull Seattle within 4-3 heading into the third.

Hinostroza opened the scoring on the power play at 12:27 of the first on a deflection in front of the net.

Larsson tied it on a slap shot from the right point at 16:40.

The Wild regained the advantage on Spurgeon's wrist shot at 18:23.

Gaudreau gave the Wild a 3-1 lead on a wrister just 1:41 into the second.

It appeared the Wild regained a two-goal lead at 2:50 of the third on a shot from the slot by Devin Shore, but Seattle challenged the call and a video review determined Jakub Lauko played the puck with a high stick before it reached Shore.

Both teams got reinforcements on the forward line.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman returned following an eight-game NHL suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Feb. 1.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde played for the first time since Jan. 2 after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

Field Level Media

