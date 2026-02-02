Winter Olympics: IOC rejects Manjeet’s entry, Lundup awaits ministry’s okay

New Delhi: As the Winter Olympic Games begin in Milano Cortina, Italy on Friday, Indian cross- country skier Stanzin Lundup’s participation hangs in the balance. Lundup and alpine skier Arif Khan are the only Indians to qualify for the Games. While Arif reached the Games village, Lundup’s entry was challenged by another athlete Manjeet in the Delhi high court.

Lundup was the best Indian performer in cross-country skiing at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway last year, based on which he qualified to represent India.

Manjeet, however, petitioned the court contesting that he was eligible to represent India on the basis of his top (Indian) position in the International Federation of Ski and Snowboard (FIS) rankings. The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Centre and the Indian Olympic Association to include Manjeet in the squad.

However, it has been learnt that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday turned down IOA’s request to accommodate Manjeet’s entry, but also said that India’s participation in the event is “not at risk”.

It means Lundup can participate in the event. The IOA will have to get approval from the union sports ministry to clear his travel, according to people aware of the development.

“I have been in Delhi for the last four days and don’t know if I will be able to reach in time for the Games. The opening ceremony is on Friday. I have waited nine years to represent my country and I hope I get this opportunity,” he said.

In the court, IOA had backed Lundup saying his entry was sent as per the FIS qualification system. According to it, the World Championships constituted a qualifying event for the Winter Games.

The 29-year-old Armyman from Ladakh has been competing since 2017. He also used his own funds to participate in some of the world events to gain ranking points that helped him qualify for the world championships where he logged 269.58 FIS points.