Women’s boxing: Jaismine, Minakshi crowned world champions

Mumbai: Minakshi Hooda had to punch above adversity as a young girl and Jaismine Lamboria had a family reputation to live up to. Both delivered sporting glory for India by winning its first gold medals at the women’s World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Minakshi (women’s 48kg) registered a 4:1 win over Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. (BFI)

The 24-year-old Jaismine won the 57kg title before Minakshi secured victory in the non-Olylmpic 48kg final, extending a tradition for India built by six-time champion Mary Kom and then by twice winner Nikhat Zareen, who was eliminated early in this edition.

Jaismine comes from a family of pugilists, her great grand-uncle being 1966 and 1970 Asian Games gold medallist Hawa Singh. She first made a mark with a bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships and then at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Jaismine, who comes from Haryana’s Bhiwani, regarded as the cradle of Indian boxing, trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune besides the national camp in Patiala.

At the Paris Olympics, Jaismine, then a 60kg boxer, stepped in to compete in the 57kg after Parveen Hooda, who had initially been selected, was suspended for whereabouts failure. But it ended in disappointment after Jaismine was eliminated in the first round.

Her improved technique after a first round exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics had helped win gold in the World Boxing Cup second stage in Astana, Kazakhstan last year. That upgrade stood her well in Liverpool as she upstaged top seed Julia Szeremeta of Poland, the Paris Games silver medallist, on points – 4-1 on the judges’ cards. Jaismine, who is 5’ 9”, used her reach very well, after winning her first four bouts by unanimous decision.

“I really feel very good,” Jasmine said in the mixed zone after victory. “This is my first ever (World Championships) medal, and also I have become a world champion, so it’s a great feeling. My only motivation was that I have to make my country proud.”

“I had got out in the quarterfinals in the previous two Worlds, but I got the boost from the World Cup win and I decided I want to win one-sided matches. I just concentrated on my strategy and game,” she told PTI.

Minakshi continued India’s impressive showing in the lighter weight divisions, and like Jaismine ahead of her, showed no nerves although the 48kg boxer was competing in her first Worlds.

The 24-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana beat three-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final, securing a split decision verdict.

Minakshi is the youngest of four siblings and comes from a humble background. Her father drives an auto-rickshaw and did not have the means to support her boxing aspirations as a young girl before her academy coach Vijay Hooda helped hone her talent.

Like Jaismine, Minakshi had also won her earlier rounds by unanimous decision – including the semi-final against two-time Asian bronze medallist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia.

In the final on Sunday, it was Minakshi who won the first round. Her Kazakh opponent came back strongly to take the second, but Minakshi managed to reset quickly and claim an intense third round to clinch the gold.

Their success capped an overall impressive showing by India in the championships, the first being held under the new global governing body, World Boxing.

Nupur Sheoran took silver in the 80+kg division, after losing to Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the final. Pooja Rani secured bronze in the women’s 80kg event.

It was the best performance by Indian women boxers in a World Championships held outside the country.