Women’s Indian Open: Shannon Tan in dramatic win, Hitaashee slips up

Gurugram: Singapore’s Shannon Tan prevailed in the dramatic last stages after Alice Hewson of England faltered at the cusp of glory to win the $500,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open by one shot at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Sunday. Singapore’s Shannon Tan poses with the trophy after winning the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025 at the DLF Golf and Country Club course in Gurgaon on Sunday. (HT Photo)

By virtue of her win, Tan, who was tied second at this tournament last year, also topped the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit.

Tan, 21, carded five-under on the final day – the day’s best round – to finish the tournament seven-under. She made seven birdies against the lone bogey on the par-4 14th to stay on the heels of Hewson, whose slow and steady charge all but won her a fourth LET title.

Coming into the final hole, Hewson, at eight-under, held a one-stroke lead over second-placed Tan – local player Hitaashee Bakshi’s overnight three-shot lead vanished on the front nine as the 21-year-old’s nerves showed up – who needed a birdie to force a playoff. Hewson just needed a par for victory. Tan missed a 10-feet birdie putt on the par-5 18th and immediately set off for the putting greens, anticipating a playoff should Hewson bogey the final hole.

The Englishwoman’s wild tee shot went left and into the water, setting off a chain reaction. Hewson ended with a double bogey to hand over victory to Tan in a somewhat anticlimactic ending.

“I am still processing it. Still a bit shocked, to be honest,” Tan said. “I didn’t know what was happening back there and I thought I had to make that putt to maybe force a playoff. I gave myself a chance and then I walked off, and someone said I’m still in the race. That’s when I figured out what had happened back there.”

Tan’s win also took her to the top of the LET OoM, ahead of young Mimi Rhodes, the culmination of a successful season that saw her enter the competition on the back of eight top-10s on the tour.

“I think I’ve given myself a lot more chances like being in contention more often. In the stretch in the summer in Europe, I wasn’t able to close out in that final round, but since the British Open in August, I somehow figured out how to play better in the final round, and statistically since then, the final round has been one of my best rounds,” she added.

On a course where most players struggle to come to terms with the daunting layout and firm greens, Tan has tended to hold her own. She came close to winning here last year, and said the course suited her aggressive style.

“I played here last year and I’ve really been looking forward to coming back here, especially losing by one stroke. I know this course suits me. I kind of know I’ve got an advantage here, so I’ve been looking forward to this event for a long, long time,” she said.

There was agony for local girl Hitaashee, whose early implosion pushed her down before the youngster in her first full year on LET finished a creditable third. Hitaashee began the day with a birdie on the second, but things went swiftly downhill thereafter. She dropped shots on the third, fifth, sixth and seventh holes and lost her lead on the eighth with a double bogey as Hewson surged.

Two more bogeys followed – on the 10th and 12th holes. Although birdies on the 13th and 15th lifted her, she was left in tears after being in a perfect position to pull off victory.

“Since yesterday, my mind was only on No.1. But it’s okay. You can be playing some of your best golf, but not get the result you want. This was one of those days. On the other hand, I’m just told that I have secured my full card on the European Tour for next year and that sounds really nice. I’ve also been told that I’m being given a spot on the Taiwan Open,” she said.