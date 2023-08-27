News / Sports / Others / World Athletics Championships Finals live: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary and India men's relay team in sight of history
World Athletics Championships Finals live: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary and India men's relay team in sight of history

Aug 27, 2023 08:17 PM IST
World Athletics Championships Finals live: Follow live updates as Neeraj, Parul and the men's 4x400m relay team eye historic medals.

World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: Neeraj Chopra has won gold at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, the Under-20 Championships and won the Diamond League title as well. Now, he is looking to add an elusive World Championships gold medal as well. Later on, Parul Chaudhary will be taking part in the 3000m steeplechase final while the Indian men's 4x400m relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will be taking the stage, having already broken the Asian record to reach the final.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 27, 2023 08:17 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: Tejaswin Shankar breaks down the 4x400m run

    Well why look anywhere when someone who has been there and done that provides their thoughts. "The 400 is not a blind sprint but a very strategic race. Strategies are useless if u can’t keep up with the faster guys. So fitness of our boys was no. 1 for me. Intent no.2. Anas bhai ran a solid first leg by not allowing GB to close down stagger while making up on Spain," said Tejaswin in the first of a series of tweets.

    "Amoj in 2 got the baton and took off alongside the spaniard. 2nd runner gets the privilege of breaking out of lanes and catch the inside line which Amoj beat the spaniard to making it harder for him to overtake Amoj from the outside. Very crucial."

    "A clean change to Ajmal in 2 made sure we had the best possible spot. Ajmal bhai is the best in india fitness wise today. Anyone can run a smooth first bend and back straight but keeping a solid form into the 2nd bend and home straight separated him from the rest."

    "A clean change alongside the American into the final leg but hats off to Rajesh. Perfect display of INTENT that separates runners from winners. Back straight going into the final bend is usually the best place to initiate an early charge. Where fatigue starts to kick in……"

    "Absolutely perfectly executed attempt. Very excited for finals! If there’s a chance it’s this year. Our guys are fit and hungry..."

  • Aug 27, 2023 07:44 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: The relay dream run

    Feast your eyes on this. Muhammed Anas Yahya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh ran an Asian record time of 2:59.05s to book a place in the finals of their event. We will take a look at the records that these sprinters broke in the process but for the moment, just watch and admire. 

  • Aug 27, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: The timings

    The javelin final starts at 11.45pm IST. The 3000m steeplechase will take place a 12.35am IST while the 4x400m relay final is at 1.07am IST.

  • Aug 27, 2023 07:24 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships Finals live updates: Hello and welcome!

    It is the last day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships and it could prove to be a memorable one for India. Neeraj Chopra is almost an outright favourite to win gold here. There are incredibly two other Indians in the men's javelin throw final with Manu DP and Kishore Jena also qualifying. Later in the day Parul Chaudhary will be taking part in the 3000m steephlechase final while the Indian men's 4x400m relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will be taking the stage, having already broken the Asian record to reach the final. A lot of history to run and jump and throw for, let's sink our teeth into all of it. 

