Wrestlers form two committees to decide their future

A day after Supreme Court disposed off their petition and asked them to approach lower courts, the protesting wrestlers formed two committees to decide their course of action. The first committee comprises 31 members while the second has nine members, wrestler Bajrang Punia informed on Friday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Mallik addresses the press conference in the ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar.(Sanjay Sharma)

"The objective for both committees is the same — to decide on the way forward. The 31-member committee consists of members from all the organisations that are joining our struggle, be it khap panchayats, farmer organisations, labour groups or student and women groups. The nine-member committee will decide on our wrestling matters. We will disclose more details on Saturday," the Tokyo Games bronze medallist said as the sit-in entered the 13th day.

"None of the wrestlers sitting here are part of any of the two committees. Our job is to fight," he added. The wrestlers held long discussions with their counsel Narendra Hooda throughout the day.

"Vinesh (Phogat) is co-ordinating with our legal team. We are ready to begin our stir from the very beginning. We are ready to approach the high court or the magistrate court, depending on what our legal team advises. This will be a long fight but we won't back down till Brij Bhushan is arrested. That has been our only demand since we sat here," Punia said.

"The recording of statements of complainants under Section 161 of CrPC was completed today. Now, all statements will be recorded under Section 164."

On Sunday, representatives from a number of khaps are expected to reach Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the protestors. They will also hold a 'panchayat' at the protest site.

"The accused is roaming free and we are sitting behind the barricades. It feels like a prison. I am told even the borders are heavily barricaded. Our supporters are facing a lot of trouble reaching here. I request the police to side with the truth," the 29-year-old said.

Earlier in the day, sports minister Anurag Thakur said that the government has fulfilled wrestlers' demands.

"As far as athletes’ demands are concerned, I would like to say we promised to conduct fair elections and IOA will be conducting that,” Thakur said in Lucknow.

"We promised to form a committee and we have done that. An FIR was supposed to be lodged and Delhi Police have done that as well. They wanted a fair trial and Delhi Police is on it. The Supreme Court, too, has announced its decision.”

Responding to his comments, Punia requested Thakur to be "truthful and impartial."

"When the victims shared their stories with them and broke down, he assured us that he will personally get the FIR done. I would request him to be truthful and impartial," he said.

Meanwhile, outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh thanked the Supreme Court for closing the petition against him.

“I have faith in the Supreme Court. I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman. Whenever I get into trouble, lord Hanuman protects me and becomes my saviour,” said Singh.

