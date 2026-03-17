Wrestling: Meenakshi upsets Antim to win berth for Asian Championships

New Delhi: The last few seconds of Antim Panghal’s fight with Meenakshi Goyat unfolded at a frenetic pace. Antim, a two-time World Championships medallist and the biggest star in Indian wrestling, was surprisingly trailing by four points (2–6). With the clock ticking down, she was in a desperate need to attack. Antim went for the leg, but Meenakshi pulled back, spun behind, and swiftly countered, pinning Antim down to seal a massive upset at the Asian Championships trials at the IG Stadium here.

After a disappointing Paris Olympics, Antim had bounced back last year with the second World Championships medal of her career. She won a bronze at the Zagreb Open ranking series this year.

Meenakshi had been preparing for this moment for years. She pumped her fist in elation while moving around the mat before returning to offer her hand to Antim, who lay on her back, covering her face in tears. She could not believe that she will not be going for the Asian Championships in Bishkek.

In the past couple of years, Antim, even when not at her best, had comfortably beaten her challengers in a weight class, that was once dominated by Vinesh Phogat. However, in a year of the Asian Games, tougher contests at home were always expected.

Meenakshi, 25, had faced Antim before, losing to her three times at different stages of her career. This time, she used that experience to prepare for Antim’s fast counter-attacking style. Solid in defence, she denied Antim scoring opportunities and controlled the bout from the start. The first period saw scores level at 2-2 and Meenakshi stepped up with urgency in the second half.

“I came with four different plans for Antim. I first tried to control her with my hands; when that didn’t work, I looked to dodge and attack, then to get under her arm and pull her down for a pin. I just wanted to keep fighting till the last breath. I think everything came together in this victory,” Meenakshi told HT.

Hailing from Sonepat, Meenakshi trains under former women’s team chief coach Kuldeep Malik. She won the U23 Asian Championships in 2024 in the 50kg category. This year, she claimed the Senior Federation Cup to qualify for the trials and was also part of the national camp. Second-rung wrestlers in the camp were given international exposure at a ranking series event in Albania in February, where Meenakshi returned with a silver.

“That gave me a lot of confidence in my game, which I often lacked especially when I am near to a victory. My defence was very weak, but I have worked hard to improve it over the last three to four years. I competed without any fear today,” she said.

There was another upset in the 76kg weight class, where Priya Malik, the 2023 Asian Championships bronze medallist, was beaten by Kajal in a thrilling bout. Kajal trailed 0–2 but fought back in the second period to win 4–2.

“It just shows how strong our bench strength is and that nobody can be complacent,” said coach Virender Dahiya. “You have to be at the top of your game at home to make the team. Sometimes defeats like this act as a wake-up call.”

For Antim, the loss presents an opportunity to work on her game and come back stronger for the Asian Games trials.

The men’s freestyle category did not throw up any surprises. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be competing in the 61kg (non-Olympic) category, while Sujeet Kalkal won the 65kg trials comfortably.

The other winners on women’s trials in Olympic weight classes are Neelam (50kg), Manisha (57kg), Mansi (62kg), Mansi Lather (68kg) and Kajal (76kg). IN men’s Ankush (57kg), Sujeet (65), Jaideep (74kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh (127kg).