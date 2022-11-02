Wrestling nationals in focus as WFI tightens selection policy

Twenty-nine medals, including Vinesh Phogat’s bronze medal at the World Championships, is quite an encouraging total of medals in 2022 for Indian women wrestlers but the real test of the wrestlers will come in 2023 when they compete in the Asian Championships, World Championships, and the Asian Games as well as in the qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

India started with eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronzes at the International Wrestling Tournament at Bulgaria in February and finished off their international season with a bronze by Vinesh at the Senior World Championships at Serbia in September after finishing with two gold, one silver and three bronzes at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The next international season is quite hectic in terms of the Paris Olympics qualifying year as the cycle for the qualification starts at the Worlds, and the wrestlers, including Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and two-time Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat are fine-tuning their plans before the season starts in February.

Given the importance of the season ahead, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to pick the probables for the India squad for international events in 2023, including the Asian Games, on the basis of performances at the nationals at Vishakhapatnam in December.

“In 2023, we have many big events lined up, including the Asian Championships, World Championships, and the Asian Games so there is no question of any relaxing for the wrestlers as we are now targeting qualifications in four weight categories at least at the Paris Olympics,” said coach Jitendra Yadav.

“We have quality wrestlers in the weight categories like 50, 53, 57 and 62 so we are targeting those categories. Neelam, Antim, Anshu Malik, Sarita and Sonam Malik are good prospects. The World Championships as well as other events would give our wrestlers a chance to make the cut for the Olympics so early planning is a must,” he said, adding, “Though it’s time for the wrestlers to sit back easy, do proper rehab to their injuries, if any, and pay attention to their fitness as this is off-season.”

He, however, confirmed that the upcoming senior nationals at Vishakhapatnam next month will shortlist the probables for the national camp. “There would be no slip up to the national camps by the wrestlers as you can see that the wrestlers, who spent maximum time in the camps, won medals for India in the last international season. If one misses the camps, she would also miss a place in the team.”

Most of the big names, including Sakshi and Vinesh missed the Gujarat National Games last month for different reasons, but the Games gave enough opportunity to the youngsters like Antim Panghal, Shivani Panwar and more.

“The next lot of youngsters are quite good and I can see many thrilling finishes at the trials in the next season as they are well prepared to challenge the world as well as their own seniors on home turf.”

Yadav hoped that India's good show at the Birmingham Games will lead to more medals at next year’s Asian Games too. “Having said that we have a promising as well as a young lot of wrestlers, who are capable enough to challenge the world so I am quite sure that our girls would do much better at the Asian Games, besides doing well in other events like Paris Games qualifying.”

