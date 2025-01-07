WWE RAW Netflix LIVE Updates: Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat, Rollins faces Punk; Cena begins farewell tour
- 5:08 AM IST, Jan 7John Cena's Farewell tour begins!
- 4:58 AM IST, Jan 7 Women’s C’ship on the line
- 4:43 AM IST, Jan 7 Rollins vs Punk - A fight for the ages!
- 4:32 AM IST, Jan 7 No RAW on Netflix in India!
- 4:22 AM IST, Jan 7 Start of new era!
WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Updates: In a major shift from television screens to OTT, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will make its Monday night debut on January 6, on Netflix. It is expected to be a bittersweet experience for fans as John Cena will kick-off his farewell tour. The 41st edition of WrestleMania will be the final Mania for Cena and fans will hope that he will bag gold one last time to break the tie with Ric Flair and become the WWE Champion, for the seventeenth time. The Rock has already confirmed his participation, and WWE legend Hulk Hogan is also reportedly expected to be in action. The event will take place in Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, the WWE Monday Night Raw’s main event will be Seth Rollins vs CM Punk, and we will also see Roman Reigns take on Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat one-on-one match, where the Ula Fala is on the line. The match will also determine the future of the Bloodline as well as who the real tribal chief is between the two. Sikoa will look to defeat Reigns and cement his status as the real tribal chief....Read More
CM Punk’s rivalry towards Seth Rollins is famous, and their hatred for each other was on the spotlight in the final episode of the Red brand in 2024. Meanwhile, social media sensation Logan Paul will also be making his WWE return.
The Women’s World Championship will also be a pivotal fixture as Liv Morgan will defend her title vs Rhea Ripley. Ripley came out on top in their previous face-off at the Survivor Series during the Women’s WarGames match. Meanwhile, Morgan will look to continue her dominance. The Rock’s return will also see the Bloodline feud as a major talking point. He has been associated with it, but has never been directly involved in any of the action. But his RAW appearance could possibly lead to direct involvement in the feud soon.
There will also be a grudge match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre is currently aiming to take out every member of the OG Bloodline and Jey is his second victim after he defeated Sami Zayn.
Here is the entire match card-
- Seth Rollins vs CM Punk
- Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa (Tribal Combat)
- Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (Women’s World Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs Jey Uso
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner
