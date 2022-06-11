Young para shuttler Palak Kohli undergoes surgery to remove bone tumour

Palak Kohli, the young Paralympics badminton player, underwent a successful surgery to remove a bone tumour in her left ankle at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday morning.

“We have been told that the operation was successful and she has been shifted to the ICU for observation,” her father Mahesh Kohli said. “For the last two years we were quite upset because of her pain. After so much consideration, we decided to go for the operation here.”

Kohli, who is 19, was among the youngest in the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. She took part in three events—women’s singles and doubles, and in mixed doubles.

In singles, she lost in the semi-finals of the SU5 category, which denotes her disability—her left-arm is underdeveloped since birth. Kohli kept complaining of pain well before the Olympics. “It wasn’t that bad and we all speculated, but in the last eight months, the problem had become severe,” chief national coach of para badminton, Gaurav Khanna, said.

Kohli had to quit her semi-final in a para-badminton event in Dubai last month after she felt severe pain in her left ankle. “Her parents took her to Jalandhar, Delhi and other places for the treatment and finally decided on getting it operated here,” he said.

On Friday night, as she was being admitted in hospital, many para-shuttlers and fellow trainees from her local academy here met her. “She was in tears as well as happy… She assured everyone she would come back stronger after the operation as she wants to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics,” Khanna said.

Palak’s surgery came to notice on Saturday morning with a post on the official handle of Para-Badminton India. “Our youngest Para-Badminton Paralympian @palakkohli2002 is admitted to the hospital. Ready to fight and conquer the battle with a bone tumor. Let’s pray and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Kohli has won 20 medals in tournaments recognised by world badminton body—

five gold, seven silver and eight bronze. This includes gold, silver and bronze at the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain last year.

Palak Kohli’s key achievements

2019: Gold (doubles), silver (singles), Uganda Para Badminton International.

Quarterfinalist at the BWF Para Badminton World Championship 2019 at Switzerland.

2020: Silver (doubles) at Peru Para Badminton International.

2021: Silver (singles), bronze (doubles) and bronze (mixed doubles) at 3rd Dubai Para Badminton International.

At 18, was the youngest woman para badminton player at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Gold (singles & doubles), silver (mixed doubles) at Uganda Para Badminton International; gold (doubles) and silver (mixed doubles) in Asian Youth Para Games at Bahrain. 2021

