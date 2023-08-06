YouTuber Jake Paul triumphs over UFC champion Nate Diaz in 10-round clash

In a 10-round epic battle between The Problem Child Jake Paul and UFC champion Nate Diaz, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter emerged victorious against the MMA legend by 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91. Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul (left) fights against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Paul did a considerable amount of damage to Diaz in the very initial rounds of the fight, and in the first few moments, it seemed to fans that it would be an end to the Diaz reign.

However, Diaz still went on and hung in the ring for a considerable amount of time, eventually turning it into what the commentators called "a messy fight." The level of stamina and energy Diaz brought to the show was exceptional.

There were moments when Nate eventually gained immense momentum and gave Jake a tough time in the ring. In the post-fight interview, Jake said:

There was a wholesome moment of respect shared between the fighters, and Paul eventually went on to challenge Diaz in an MMA fight afterwards, but Diaz seemed receptive to the idea.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Here's everything to know about the epic fight in Dallas

As talks of the big show put on by both fighters go on, Paul offered Diaz $10 million and Diaz responded to that by saying the fight would have to be Co-promoted by Real Fight Inc.

Diaz's typical response to such situations is, 'I'll fight anybody, I don't give a fu*k.'

Paul managed to drop the former UFC champion in the fifth round, and Diaz was unable to recover from there on.

Paul has yet again managed to conquer another UFC icon, following his wins against Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Diaz also went on to joke about getting Paul into a Guillotine Choke in the final rounds of the fight.

Jake Paul clearly earned the respect of the majority of his fans, whom he was initially booed by at the American Airlines Center. He reinforced that he's not just some YouTube boxer.