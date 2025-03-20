Zion Williamson (29 points) carries Pelicans past Timberwolves

Zion Williamson scored 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting, and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 119-115 win Wednesday night in Minneapolis. HT Image

Williamson added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals for New Orleans , which won its first game since forward Trey Murphy III sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. CJ McCollum added 18 points and Bruce Brown scored 15 off the bench.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points but shot only 5-for-19 from the field for Minnesota . Julius Randle finished with 17 points and Mike Conley scored 16.

New Orleans shot 52.8 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc. Minnesota shot 45.5 percent overall and 41 percent from deep.

The score was tied at 115-all after Naz Reid made one of two free-throw attempts with 1:49 left.

Kelly Olynyk put the Pelicans ahead 117-115 when he made a driving layup with 1:31 remaining.

Edwards and Reid missed a pair of shots before the Pelicans pulled ahead 119-115 with 13.6 seconds to go. Brown missed a jump shot but McCollum grabbed an offensive rebound and Williamson finished the sequence with a layup to make it a four-point game.

Edwards missed another 3-point attempt on the next possession. Williamson grabbed the rebound, and the Pelicans held on to secure the victory.

New Orleans held on to a 96-91 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Williamson and Jordan Hawkins combined for back-to-back layups in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to put the Pelicans up by five. New Orleans closed the third quarter on a 10-2 run.

The Pelicans led 62-61 at the half.

Minnesota opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to seize a 38-24 advantage. Donte DiVincenzo drained a 3-pointer to start the scoring run.

New Orleans outscored Minnesota 38-23 for the rest of the second quarter to grab a one-point lead at the break. That included a 14-0 run punctuated by a 3-pointer from Hawkins.

Field Level Media

