PCB to play additional USD 100,000 to six high profile foreign players in PSL

Karachi, Pakistan Cricket Board will pay an additional sum of USD 100,000 to six high-profile foreign players in PSL franchisees for making themselves available for the League.

The PCB agreed to shell out the money from a special fund which has now grown to USD one million.

During the PSL draft, the PCB had set a maximum base price salary of USD 200,000 to franchises for each overseas player.

"David Warner for example came onboard for a fee of USD 300,000 and 100,000 of this will be paid to him by the PCB from the special fund," an official with the PSL, said.

The official explained that a few years ago, the PSL governing council decided that when the central pool's net broadcast revenue reached 3 billion rupees, USD 500,000 would be allocated annually for elite players' salaries.

He said last year the additional amount was not utilised and the amount has increased to USD one million.

"The PCB will use this fund to assist in paying some of the elite players who signed on during the players draft."

Number of overseas players who went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction were signed on by franchises for the PSL 10 including Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbot, Nahid Rana, Liton Das, Micheal Bracewell, Russie van der Dussen, Bosch etc.

This is the first time that the PSL is being held in the same window as the IPL and both leagues will clash in their latter stages.

The PSL is from around April 17 to May 22 while the IPL runs from March 21 to end of May.

Previously the highest paid players in the PSL were Kieron Pollard and, AB de Villiers .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.