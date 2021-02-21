Racing Team India finishes fifth in ALMS championship, continues to chase Le Mans dream
Chasing the Le Mans dream, Racing Team India, the first all-Indian team to compete at the international endurance racing stage, ended its first Asian Le Mans Series campaign fifth in the overall championship standings.
The trio of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, raced their ORECA 07 LMP2 car to a pair of fifth-place finishes in the final two races of the season at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track on Friday and Saturday.
The results came on the back of the fifth and fourth-place finishes the team chalked up in the two season-opening races in Dubai.
Backed by JK Tyres and with technical support from reigning Asian Le Mans champions Algarve Pro Racing, Racing Team India had gone into the Abu Dhabi season-ender hoping to build on its Dubai showing.
But unfortunate racing incidents hindered the #64 challenger’s chances of maximising its potential.
Faced with a steep learning curve, the outfit showed it has the speed to fight at the front with its Indian Tricolour-liveried car leading the second Dubai race at one stage.
Former F1 racer Karthikeyan and European Le Mans veteran Maini were blisteringly quick, showing all of their racing experience.
2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge champion Naveen Rao, the team’s bronze-rated driver, also made big strides forward, unlocking a new level of performance from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
The team will now have to make a presentation to the ACO next week and a committee will vet all the applications before finalising the invitations in March.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is slated to be held on June 12-13.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
