Sam Gardiner dies in tragic car crash at 24: Race Across The World star's heartbreaking last wish revealed

Sam Gardiner, who became well-known after appearing on the BBC travel show Race Across the World, unfortunately died in a car accident at the age of 24. Sam's vehicle drove off the A34 at Gatley, close to Cheadle, Greater Manchester, on Monday, May 26. Sam Gardiner driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate at the time, according to Greater Manchester Police. The car veered off the road, flipped, and finally crashed on its side.(BBC)

Later on, authorities determined that Gardiner was the only driver engaged in the collision.

Sam Gardiner's family issues emotional statement

Following the his untimely demise, Gardiner's family stated in an emotional statement: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident. Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special.”

Stressing that Gardiner loved his family, the emotional statement added that he was devoted, humorous, and fiercely protective as a son, brother, and nephew. In 2019, he participated in Race Across the World, which made him appreciate the wonders of travel and adventure.

“He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland,” they added.

Sam and his mother, Jo Gardiner, participated in the first season of Race Across the World, which premiered in March 2020. They won hearts with their close relationship and spirit of adventure as they traveled across breathtaking scenery in Argentina and Mexico.

What was Sam Gardiner's last wish?

Gardiner's passing occurs just a few years after he and his mother, Jo, appeared on the second season of the BBC adventure show. He made a terrible wish for his future during their interview.

Sam told his mother that their trip was “life-changing” and asked, “How many 19-year-olds can say they've done this and travelled with their mum?”

He went on to mention that one of the best things would be to make some memories with his mother.

He continued: "It's what I'll be able to live by and tell my kids when I go travelling with them." At the time, BBC Two posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “This is so moving! The story of 19-year-old Sam, who's travelling with his mum Jo, is giving us all the feels.”