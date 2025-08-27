Ajla Tomljanovic: 5 key facts on Aussie who almost beat Coco Gauff at US Open

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic pushed world No 3 Coco Gauff to the brink in their first-round US Open match on Tuesday. Gauff held on for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 victory to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows. She double-faulted in the very first game — and a total of 10 times. She got broken in that game, too — and a total of six times. Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic celebrates during her women's singles first round tennis match against USA's Coco Gauff (AFP)

As tennis fans praised the 32-year-old Tomljanovic's fighting spirit, we gathered five key points you would like to know about her.

5 key facts about Ajla Tomljanovic

Boyfriends and Love Life

She dated Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios from 2015 to 2017, and later Italian star Matteo Berrettini from 2019 until their 2022 split. She is currently single.

Career-High Ranking

At her peak, Tomljanovic reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 32 on April 3, 2023. As of August 2025, she sits at No. 123.

Husband Status

Tomljanovic is not married and has no husband.

Net Worth and Prize Money

While her net worth is not published on public domains, WTA notes that she has won over $500,000 in her career.

Notable Achievements and More

Tomljanovic’s resume includes four ITF singles titles, three ITF doubles titles, and a 2009 Australian Open girls’ doubles win with Christina McHale.

She is currently working with Alessandro Bega. Her family includes father Ratko, mother Emina, and sister Hana, who sparked his tennis journey at age 7.

Tomljanovic’s go-to shot is the backhand, and she thrives on hard courts, fluently speaking Croatian, English, and German.

She enjoys The Hangover with Brad Pitt, loves hip hop (especially Rihanna), and cherishes visiting Charlotte, North Carolina, for family ties.

A basketball fan, she’s irked by loud chewing, with his top tennis moment being his first court time with Chris Evert.