‘Don’t boo Novak Djokovic': Alexander Zverev pulls up Australian Open crowd for disrespecting injured champion

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Alexander Zverev asked the Melbourne crowd not to boo Novak Djokovic after the latter retired hurt, conceding the Australian Open semi-final to the German.

In a gesture that is sure to lift his stature several notches, Alexander Zverev requested the Rod Laver Arena crowd in Melbourne not to boo Novak Djokovic. The former world number one retired hurt immediately after losing the first set in a hared-fought tie break, which allowed Zverev a passage into the men's singles final. The 37-year-old Serbian great's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarter-finals and he called time after going down 7-6 (7/5). He left the court to a mixture of boos and applause from the crowd as Germany's Zverev reached his first Melbourne final.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hugs Germany's Alexander Zverev after retiring from their semi-final match(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hugs Germany's Alexander Zverev after retiring from their semi-final match(REUTERS)

“Please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everyone paid for tickets and everyone wants to see a five-set semi-final but Novak has given absolutely everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years," Zverev said as Djokovic made his way out of the court.

Highlighting Djokovic's never-say-die attitude, the second seed asked the crowd to be respectful of a champion player who has won the Australian Open a record 10 times.

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot. Be respectful. Really, show some love for Novak as well," The German player said.

It means Djokovic has now gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's 24 and become the all-time leader.

He failed to collect one for the first time in seven years in 2024 with his last coming at the 2023 US Open, casting further doubt on whether he will ever get past Court.

The defeat also deprived him of a 100th career title. Roger Federer (102) is the only player, man or woman, to reach the century mark.

Zverev's reward is a clash in Sunday's showdown with either world number one Jannik Sinner or American 21st seed Ben Shelton.

While the German has been a Grand Slam runner-up twice before, at last year's French Open and the 2020 US Open, he has never before been to the final in Melbourne.

Last year, at the same semi-final stage, he lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead.

But he came into the season with renewed vigour after ending 2024 as world number two, winning more matches than anyone bar Sinner and back to his best after a horrific ankle injury.

Djokovic came into the clash with questions over his fitness after needing medical attention in his four-set quarter-final win against Carlos Alcaraz.

He said before the match, he was worried about his physical condition.

But he has demonstrated remarkable powers of recovery more than once in his career and it didn't appear to hinder him initially.

He moved with his customary zip in an opening service game that featured a 27-shot rally and again in saving four break points as his serve mis-fired.

It was then Zverev's turn to save three break points and keep the match on serve at 2-2, with both players blowing hot and cold.

Another break point went begging for the German at 4-4, with Djokovic barely getting 50 percent of his first serves in.

It went to a tight tiebreak after which Djokovic retired.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
