Novak Djokovic shockingly retires from Australian Open semifinal after 1st set; Zverev, Melbourne crowd in disbelief

In a shocking move, Novak Djokovic withdrew from his Australian Open 2025 semi-final showdown vs Alexander Zverev at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday. The Serbian ace had to unfortunately retire after the first set, which he lost 6(5)-7(7), due to an injury. Novak Djokovic acknowledges the applause as he exits the court after retiring from the men's singles semifinal against Alexander Zverev.(AFP)

Djokovic was visibly in pain during his quarter-final win vs Carlos Alcaraz, but fell victim to accusations that he was play-acting to catch his opponent off guard. Djokovic even cancelled his training sessions before the semi-final, and is reportedly suffering from a hamstring injury. The Serbian reportedly had a last-minute practice session with Andy Murray, 90 minutes before his fixture on Friday to take a call.

Novak Djokovic's injury visible in first set

Djokovic turned up for his semi-final clash vs Zverev, which means that he and his coaching staff felt that he was fit enough to continue his chase for a record-extending Australian Open 2025 title. But it wasn’t meant to happen as his movement appeared severely hampered in the first set and he looked to wrap up points quickly, so that he didn’t have to run much. His decision to retire after the first set left Zverev and the Rod Laver crowd stunned, and in dismay.

Fans began to boo Djokovic as he walked off towards the locker room, and he simply responded with a thumbs-up. The Serbian had hurt his left leg against Alcaraz, and it finally looked like he wasn’t acting. Meanwhile, Zverev had to step in during his courtside interview and pacify the crowd. He urged fans not to boo a legend like Djokovic.

The German star is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, he will take on the winner of Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton in the final. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, and the women’s final will take place on Saturday. In the women’s final, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face USA’s Madison Keys in Melbourne, and will seek to become the first woman since 1999 to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.