'Dirty tactics. Can't stand her': Iga Swiatek lands into fresh controversy after ‘cheating’ accusations

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Iga Swiatek's act during the Australian Open semi againsrt Madison Keys was heavily criticised on social media, with people calling her antics "dirty tactics".

A day after being labelled "cheat" for hitting a return off Ema Navarro despite the ball bouncing twice in the Australia Open quarterfinal, Iga Swiatek once again found herself in the middle of criticism during her semi-final match against Madison Keys. The World No.2 called for a toilet break when Keys made a staggering comeback to win the second set 6-1 after losing the first 5-7. While Keys returned to the court on time and was ready to serve to start the third and final set, there was no sign of Swiatek. The American even asked the chair umpire to look into the matter.

Winner Madison Keys of the US (L) and Poland's Iga Swiatek shake hands at the net following their women's singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
Winner Madison Keys of the US (L) and Poland's Iga Swiatek shake hands at the net following their women's singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Swiatek finally made her way to the court, but before straightaway positioning herself for the receive, she was seen doing shadow practice for some time, much to Keys's dismay and displeasure. The 19th seed, however, gave the perfect by landing a perfect ace to draw her first blood in the decider.

Swiatek's act was heavily criticised on social media, with people calling her antics "dirty tactics". The 19th seed battled through a thrilling semi-final on a final-set tiebreak against the world number two 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) after Sabalenka swept aside Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek had not dropped her serve since the first round but was broken eight times by Keys, who saved a match point on her way to edging a titanic battle.

It will be the American's first final in Melbourne, only her second in Slams, and she broke down in tears after finally getting over the line in 2hr 35min.

It was the first time an Australian Open semi-final had been decided by a third-set 10-point tiebreak.

"That match was just such a high level and she played so well," Keys, 29, said.

"I felt like I was just fighting to stay in it and then obviously really kind of ran with the second and then the third was just a battle.

"To be able to be standing here and be in the finals is absolutely amazing and I'm so excited that I get to be here on Saturday."

said the result came down to "one or two balls".

"I guess at the end Madison was kind of brave with her decisions and she pushed me when she needed to," said the 23-year-old Pole.

"I would say I wasn't feeling as free as on previous matches to also push in the important moments."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
