Home / Sports / Tennis / Andrey Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defense

Andrey Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defense

tennis
Published on Feb 28, 2023 07:28 AM IST

Andrey Rublev began his Dubai Championships title defense by spoiling Filip Krajinovic's birthday when he won 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.

Russia's Andrey Andreyevich Rublev greets supporters after winning his ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship(AFP)
Russia's Andrey Andreyevich Rublev greets supporters after winning his ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship(AFP)
AP |

Andrey Rublev began his Dubai Championships title defense by spoiling Filip Krajinovic's birthday when he won 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.

Krajinovic, who turned 31, raced 5-2 ahead. The second-seeded Rublev then reeled off 11 of the next 13 games.

Rublev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat Malek Jaziri in straight sets in the Tunisian’s last pro match.

Also, Alexander Zverev beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lehecka won their first matchup in January in Sydney, and beat Rublev in Doha last week before blowing five match points against Andy Murray.

Zverev is still waiting to win consecutive matches this year in his comeback from an ankle injury.

“These kind of matches are extremely important for me right now,” Zverev said. “I found a way to win.”

Murray, the 2017 Dubai winner, pulled out of the event and cited a sore hip after toiling to reach the Doha final on Saturday. He lost to Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded third in Dubai.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays his first match since winning the Australian Open, on Tuesday against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrey rublev
andrey rublev
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out