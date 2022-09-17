Andy Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday.

Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

They saved a match point in a nerve-jangling second set but eventually succumbed 7-6(0) 6-7(6) 6-3.

While the Dutch celebrated wildly at sealing their place in the quarter-finals to be played in Malaga next month, Britain were left with their hopes in tatters.

The Dutch pair broke serve to lead 5-3 in the decider and closed it out in nerveless fashion on Koolhof's serve.

Earlier, Dan Evans had given Britain the lead with a comfortable victory over Tallon Griekspoor but Cameron Norrie was overpowered by Botic van de Zandschulp.

Murray and Salisbury fell just short again, as they did on Wednesday when losing in three sets to Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.

The Netherlands will play the United States on Saturday to decide who wins the group with Britain's match against Kazakhstan now just about salvaging pride.