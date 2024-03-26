 Andy Murray out for 'extended period' with ankle injury | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Andy Murray out for 'extended period' with ankle injury

AFP |
Mar 26, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Murray hopped off court in agony late in his defeat after a third-set tie-breaker to Czech Tomas Machac.

Britain's Andy Murray faces an "extended period" out of tennis after suffering serious ankle injuries in his third round exit from the Miami Open on Sunday.

Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing in three sets against Tomas Machac in the Miami Open(Getty Images via AFP)
Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing in three sets against Tomas Machac in the Miami Open(Getty Images via AFP)

Murray hopped off court in agony late in his defeat after a third-set tie-breaker to Czech Tomas Machac.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While he continued play and was initially optimistic about his ankle he said on Monday that he had suffered a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and near full-thickness rupture of his calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps," Murray posted on Instagram.

"Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," he said.

Murray, who will be 37 in May, has already indicated he will retire later this year after battling back from hip surgery in 2019.

He is likely to play at the Olympics in Paris and Wimbledon, where he has won twice, before departing from the sport.

The Scotsman is currently 62nd in the world rankings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Andy Murray out for 'extended period' with ankle injury
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On