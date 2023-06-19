Home / Sports / Tennis / Andy Murray wins 2nd straight grass-court title on Challenger tour ahead of Wimbledon

AP |
Jun 19, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour.

Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open in the final against France's Arthur Cazaux(REUTERS)
The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

He now has a chance to be seeded in the Wimbledon draw if he has another strong showing at Queen's Club next week, where the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune will also be playing.

Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win Wimbledon when he lifted the trophy in 2013, and added a second title in 2016, but he hasn't been past the third round since returning from his hip surgeries.

This year's Wimbledon starts July 3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
andy murray wimbledon
