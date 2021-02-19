Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
India's Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.
The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.
The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.
Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday's win.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam
- Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox