Aryna Sabalenka rallies behind Jelena Ostapenko after fiery US Open clash with Taylor Townsend: ‘She can lose control…’

Jelena Ostapenko was at the centre of the biggest controversy and drama of the 2025 US Open thus far, as she found herself in a shouting match with American player Taylor Townsend after their match in the second round. Latvian star Ostapenko exchanged some words with Townsend at the net, which developed into a big fight and led to exchanges in interviews and over social media in the following hours. Aryna Sabalenka revealed she had a chat with Jelena Ostapenko after the latter's US Open outburst.(Getty Images via AFP)

Townsend, who won the match 7-5 6-1, alleged that Ostapenko said she had ‘no education’ and ‘no respect’. All hell broke loose in the wake of this as the American crowd jeered the Latvian player off the court. This isn’t the first time Ostapenko has been involved in a confrontation with an opponent on the WTA tour, and even as her defence on Instagram stories followed, the court of public opinion seems to be out for blood when it comes to these repeated antics.

However, WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka, a friend of Ostapenko's, presented a more sympathetic and understanding approach. She admitted frankly that while Ostapenko needed help to keep things level emotionally, she remained a ‘nice’ person at heart.

“I spoke to Jelena after the match, but during our conversation I didn’t know what happened,” said Sabalenka after her own second round win over Polina Kudermetova. “I have to say that she’s nice, you know, but sometimes she can lose control. And she has some things in life to face and some struggles, so I was just trying to help her, and maybe face it in a more mature way.”

‘Trying to be someone she could speak to…’

Ostapenko has been prone to on-court outbursts and fierce arguments with players and referees alike, as well as members of her own coaching box. Recognised as a temperamental player, things boiled over – but Sabalenka tried to play her part in calming things down.

“I was just trying to help her to settle down and be someone she could speak to and let it all go. I think she sometimes can lose control over her emotions, which is pretty tough, and I really hope one day she will figure it herself, and she will handle it much better,” said the Belarusian star.

When asked whether this was an important step for Ostapenko, a one-time slam champion, in terms of improving her tennis from a mental perspective, Sabalenka was very straightforward in stating yes, and even hinted that there was some regret on Ostapenko’s part.

“When you struggle with some things in life it can reflect in your tennis career and on court you’re more unstable and you can lose control, and just don’t understand what’s going on in the moment,” she said. “And for sure looking back she’s not happy with her behaviour.”

Ostapenko entered her match against Townsend as the seeded favourite, but the number one doubles player in the world showed up in style on the singles court as well. Townsend will have a contest against fifth seed Mirra Andreeva to look forward to, while Sabalenka prepares for a tussle against Canadian lefty Leylah Fernandez.